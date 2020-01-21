REPORT: Joe Burrow has signed with the same agency that represents Drew Brees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning, national champion quarterback Joe Burrow has signed with Creative Arts Agency Sports, the same agency that represents Drew Brees, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The consensus of the sports world is that Burrow will be the number one overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.
Schefter tweeted on Jan. 21, that Burrow had signed with CAA Sports.
In addition to Brees, CAA Sports also represents New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball, as well as, many other high profile sports and entertainment figures.
According to Forbes, CAA Sports represents over 800 clients with $10.6 billion in contractual agreements.
