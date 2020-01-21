Police investigating vandalism at Historic Sweet Olive Cemetery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently searching for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing the Historic Sweet Olive Cemetery.
Police believe the cemetery was vandalized over the weekend (Jan. 18 and 19) and that the individual(s) responsible may have also committed similar acts in the area. No suspects have been identified at this time though, and the case remains under investigation.
On Monday, Jan. 20, a cleanup event of the cemetery was held, but organizers say they were not able to clean all of the graffiti. The sign itself is made of metal and reportedly requires a different type of paint in order to paint over the graffiti.
Anyone with info on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
