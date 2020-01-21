LSU moves forward with University Lakes project after selecting project advisor, joint venture

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation announced it has selected a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS as the project advisor for the University Lakes Project on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The selection was made through the University Lakes Project Management Committee following in-person presentations delivered Tuesday morning by the two finalists: a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS and a joint venture of Stantec and KPMG LLP.
The Project Management Committee includes representatives from the LSU REFF, the agencies providing the project funding and the community.
After the finalization of a contract with Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS to serve as project advisor, the University Lakes Project Management Committee hopes to select a designer in spring 2020 and a dredging and construction contractor by January 2021.
The finalists were invited to present from a pool of six highly qualified local and national firms that responded to the LSU REFF’s request for proposals issued Dec. 9, 2019.
Other responders to the RFP were a joint venture of Ankura Consulting Group, LLC, Commonwealth James LLC, Sherman Strategies LLC, and Miles Granderson LLC; Bob Jacobsen PE LLC; Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.; and a joint venture of Partners in Energy LLC and Providence Engineering and Environmental Group LLC.
Full responses from all six responders and the evaluation team’s scoring of these responses will be posted online at lsufoundation.org/reffprojects.
