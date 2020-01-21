LSU holds events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will continue this week on the LSU campus.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be speakers and a candlelight vigil honoring Dr. King Jr.
One of these speakers includes Yusef Salaam. Yusef was among five teens from Harlem, as the "Central Park Five," who were tried and convicted in the "Central Park jogger" case.
The commemorative week also includes a performance night, in which LSU students show off their talents in honor of the late civil rights leader.
You can find the list of events by visiting the LSU’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration itinerary.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.