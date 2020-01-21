2 reportedly injured in drive-by shooting on Highland

Two people were reportedly injured in a drive-by shooting on Highland Road on Tuesday, Jan. 21. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | January 21, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 4:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Highland Road Tuesday afternoon, emergency officials say.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highland Road and Taft Street. One person was reportedly shot in the leg, the other, in the back. Emergency officials say both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

