2 reportedly injured in drive-by shooting on Highland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Highland Road Tuesday afternoon, emergency officials say.
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highland Road and Taft Street. One person was reportedly shot in the leg, the other, in the back. Emergency officials say both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.
