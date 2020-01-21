Increased security expected at Lee High following possible gun threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School officials and sheriff’s deputies are investigating a gun threat circulating social media targeting Lee High School in Baton Rouge.
According to a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, they are aware of threatening messages from a student but say the threat is not credible.
Officials say they are dealing with the student, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will pursue charges if it gets to that point.
On Tuesday, an increased presence of police and security will be on campus out of an abundance of caution.
