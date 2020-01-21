How the Trump impeachment trial might affect you

(WAFB) - Lawmakers in the Senate are still trying to determine how President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will be conducted.
So far, each vote on proposed rules for the trial has been split down party lines.
Tuesday’s (Jan. 21) debate started with a small victory for Democrats when Senate Leader Mitch McConnell decided to spread debate out over three days. This could mean viewers will see continued coverage on TV.
