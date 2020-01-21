How the Trump impeachment trial might affect you

The Senate is set to begin the real business of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
By Matt Houston | January 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 4:46 PM

(WAFB) - Lawmakers in the Senate are still trying to determine how President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will be conducted.

So far, each vote on proposed rules for the trial has been split down party lines.

Tuesday’s (Jan. 21) debate started with a small victory for Democrats when Senate Leader Mitch McConnell decided to spread debate out over three days. This could mean viewers will see continued coverage on TV.

