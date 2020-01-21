How to stay safe while keeping cozy on cold nights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have a fireplace, it’s easy to just fire it up when the temperatures get near freezing, but fire officials say the first step is having them cleaned.
Baton Rouge fire officials advise residents have their chimney professionally inspected and cleaned, and for them to use a protective screen while in use.
Residents should only burn wood in their fireplace, and not use paper or flammable liquids.
Other tips are to never use your oven or stove burners to heat your home. If you have an electric heater, always check for fraying or splitting wires before using it and never use an extension cord, as they can easily overheat.
In addition, place heaters at least three feet away from anything that can catch fire, including furniture, bedding, and clothes.
