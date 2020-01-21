Funeral arrangements for longtime councilwoman Lorri Burgess announced

"Lorri was the picture of passion and integrity in service. Her titanic contributions not only reshaped the history of Baton Rouge, but also gave a voice to the communities that needed one most. Though Lorri is known by the community for her tireless commitment to public service, we know her for her even greater commitment to her family as a daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. After a brief battle with cancer, she passed peacefully on January 15, 2020.