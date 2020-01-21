Funeral arrangements for longtime councilwoman Lorri Burgess announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements have now been announced for Lorri Burgess, a longtime member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, who passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Jan. 15.
Burgess’ family released a statement about her death on Tuesday, Jan. 21:
"Lorri was the picture of passion and integrity in service. Her titanic contributions not only reshaped the history of Baton Rouge, but also gave a voice to the communities that needed one most. Though Lorri is known by the community for her tireless commitment to public service, we know her for her even greater commitment to her family as a daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. After a brief battle with cancer, she passed peacefully on January 15, 2020.
We extend our sincere thanks for the compassion and support flooding in from the Baton Rouge community. It fills our hearts to hear the impact of Lorri’s work in the community and we are comforted to know that her legacy will live on. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana (SCASL)."
Funeral arrangements are as follows:
- Saturday, Jan. 25
- Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E Brookstown Rd., Baton Rouge
- Viewing - 9 to 11 a.m., services to follow (Hall Davis Funeral Home officiating)
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.