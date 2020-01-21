Crockpot Pepper-Laced Pork Roast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Well-seasoned, peppery pork roasts are a hallmark of Louisiana cuisine. This excellent recipe uses fresh cayenne and jalapeño peppers to give the roast that extra kick.
Prep Time: 8½ hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 (5–6 pound) boneless Boston butt
¼ cup fresh cayenne peppers, sliced lengthwise
¼ cup fresh jalapeño peppers, sliced lengthwise
6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
2 cups sliced green onions
⅛ tsp dried thyme
⅛ tsp dried basil
1 tsp salt
⅛ tsp black pepper
salt and black pepper to taste
2 cups diced onions
¼ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced bell pepper
¼ cup chopped parsley
1 cup beef stock
Method:
In a small mixing bowl, combine garlic, green onions, thyme, basil, 1 teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper.
Pierce holes through pork roast on all sides and fill each cavity with seasoning mixture.
Next, stuff peppers into holes, leaving approximately 2 inches of peppers exposed.
Season pork roast to taste with salt and pepper.
Place onions, celery, bell pepper, parsley, and beef stock in the bottom of a crockpot. Transfer pork roast to crockpot, cover, and cook over low heat for approximately 8 hours or until tender.
Add water if necessary during cooking process. Reserve broth for serving.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.