Crockpot Pepper-Laced Pork Roast
This excellent recipe uses fresh cayenne and jalapeño peppers to give the roast that extra kick. (Source: WAFB)
By Chef John Folse | January 21, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 3:57 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Well-seasoned, peppery pork roasts are a hallmark of Louisiana cuisine. This excellent recipe uses fresh cayenne and jalapeño peppers to give the roast that extra kick.

Prep Time: 8½ hours

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 (5–6 pound) boneless Boston butt

¼ cup fresh cayenne peppers, sliced lengthwise

¼ cup fresh jalapeño peppers, sliced lengthwise

6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 cups sliced green onions

⅛ tsp dried thyme

⅛ tsp dried basil

1 tsp salt

⅛ tsp black pepper

salt and black pepper to taste

2 cups diced onions

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced bell pepper

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 cup beef stock

Method:

In a small mixing bowl, combine garlic, green onions, thyme, basil, 1 teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper.

Pierce holes through pork roast on all sides and fill each cavity with seasoning mixture.

Next, stuff peppers into holes, leaving approximately 2 inches of peppers exposed.

Season pork roast to taste with salt and pepper.

Place onions, celery, bell pepper, parsley, and beef stock in the bottom of a crockpot. Transfer pork roast to crockpot, cover, and cook over low heat for approximately 8 hours or until tender.

Add water if necessary during cooking process. Reserve broth for serving.

