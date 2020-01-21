Chef John Folse to be given lifetime achievement award

(WAFB) - Chef John Folse, who hosts Stirrin It Up on 9News at 5, will be presented with a big honor.
Folse will receive the Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement award from the New Orleans Wine and Food experience this year.
The organization says it will also honor his role as the ambassador of Louisiana culture to the world.
Folse also just opened an eatery at the new terminal at Louis Armstrong airport. He says it embodies the taste of Louisiana cuisine.
“To be honored in a city that is known for its hospitality, known for its good food, known for the excitement of carnival and everything else, and to be thrown into that number so to speak is really mind-boggling and for me,” Folse said. “Certainly I know there is a lot of people that deserve it more than I do, but I’m really humbled to have it.
The gala celebration takes place next week in New Orleans.
