Autopsy to be conducted on teen who died in police custody

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A 16-year-old special needs patient died Sunday after Jefferson Parish deputies took him into custody for allegedly attacking his father.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy Wednesday to determine a cause of death.
The teen’s death happened after a visit to Laser Tag in Metairie. where employees say the teen often visited.
Jefferson Parish deputies accuse the teen of violently attacking his 53-year-old father in the parking lot.
It happened Sunday afternoon after the boy and his father spent time inside Laser Tag.
Investigators say they noticed the father had multiple bite wounds and they say while arresting the teen, he remained violent.
The teen allegedly bit a deputy, and that during the arrest, there was a medical emergency and the teen became unresponsive.
The 16-year-old died at the hospital.
The general manager of Laser Tag told FOX 8 the teen was a regular customer and the staff knew him personally.
