Assumption Parish authorities warn residents of phone scam

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are warning residents to be aware of a phone scam.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it received reports from residents receiving calls and texts from individuals claiming to be from local religious organizations. During the call, these individuals ask for funds to help someone in need.
The scammer then tries to direct the resident to buy a fund card and to either text or call the card number back to the caller.
Authorities say to not fall for this scam and to call the organization directly to make sure the request is legitimate.
