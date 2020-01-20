Zulu, Endymion change parade route for Mardi Gras due to Hard Rock collapse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Zulu and the Krewe of Endymion announced route changes due to the Hard Rock construction site collapse.
This year’s map shows the parade will not roll on Canal Street at all. Instead, from St. Charles Avenue, it will go to Poydras and then Loyola.
The parade crosses Canal at Basin Street and then back to their headquarters at Orleans Avenue and Broad Street.
Zulu rolls on Fat Tuesday on Feb. 25.
Endymion also announced route changes for this year’s parade. These changes come not only from the collapse but from the two tragic incidents that have occurred near their normal Mid City route.
NOPD and leaders of Endymion discussed and agreed upon enlisting additional officers to assist in early traffic control, according to the city report.
Instead of ending at the Superdome, the parade will head to the Convention Center.
Endymion is set to roll on Feb. 22 at 4:15 p.m.
See the new route below:
