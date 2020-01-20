Walls Project hosts MLK Fest for community cleanup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a very busy day for thousands of people who did exactly what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. asked: to serve their communities.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, volunteers at the 6th annual Walls Project’s MLK Fest helped pick up trash and paint an old building, all in an effort to revitalize parts of north Baton Rouge.
Southern University’s baseball team started the day at 8:30 a.m by picking up trash in neighborhoods.
“It’s just something we do every MLK,” player, Markaylon Boyd, said. “We help with the city’s beautification. It’s really giving back to the community and helping the whole community and helping the whole city just look a little bit better."
At St. Vincent de Paul, a mural is halfway finished. It’s entitled "Love Thy Neighbor” and is part of a series called “9 Drivers of Poverty.”
“We are looking at nine reasons or barriers why it is difficult to rise out of poverty, especially in Baton Rouge,” MLK Fest coordinator, Helena Williams, said. “And ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ is about concentrated areas of poverty."
Williams is specifically referring to the Plank Road area. She says in their painting, volunteers are celebrating Dr. King.
“It’s really just about unifying the area so that these buildings can either be put back into the economy so they can be used for future businesses, bring a little pride in what they are doing,” Williams explained.
“My teammates, we are all from different backgrounds and that’s kind of what MLK wanted us to be,” volunteer, Naomi Cooper, said. “He wanted us to be with each other even if we are different colors, different skin, different backgrounds, different religions, and we are all just coming here.”
In the end, the purpose of the project is to unite the community all while living out Dr. King’s dream.
