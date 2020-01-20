Volunteers get their hands dirty during MLK service event with Front Yard Bikes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Volunteers were getting their hands dirty over at Front Yard Bikes. The community service events is just one of many service projects going on around Baton Rouge in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Kids in the program have been working since around 9 a.m. Monday morning. Volunteers helped paint the basketball court and build a garden bed.
A few kids fired up the lawnmower and started cutting grass.
The leader of the community bike shop said the nonprofit organization is trying to motivate the youth to give back to the community
“They are the next greatest thing happening in our city,” FYB founder Dustin LaFont said. “They are our greatest asset, the most valuable resource we have. When they put their hands to it and realize how amazing they are as individuals, it builds a mindset of ‘I can do anything.’”
LaFont said the organization holds service projects throughout the year. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit the Front Yard Bikes website.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.