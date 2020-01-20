Special MLK Day ceremony held at OLOL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Employees at Our Lady of the Lake honored Dr. King with a ceremony Monday afternoon (Jan. 20). It was the tenth year the hospital hosted a program.
It was a joyous ceremony; a combined choir from several ministries at the hospital graced the stage and sang several hymns. Just about everyone was clapping or tapping their feet.
Presenters also chose that moment to read several quotes from Dr. King, reminding the audience that the day stands for togetherness.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome was the guest speaker. She talked about hearing Dr. King speak as a child and said his words made an impact on her thoughts about how people can bring about change. She said our interconnectedness must take place for us to thrive. She challenged the crowd to create a Baton Rouge that honors Dr. King’s legacy
“Let’s remember our own individual spheres of influence, and not just go along together to get along, but to speak righteousness and truth to the things that really matter,” Broome said.
Across town, Front Yard Bikes put kids to work. Volunteers spruced up a few benches with a fresh coat of paint. The basketball court behind the building is a little brighter now with rainbow colors. They also built up the garden bed. The founder of the community bike shop says they enjoy an opportunity to teach kids workforce development skills.
“A lot of people like to talk about our kids having potential. We like to talk about no here and now you are something amazing and we want to hang out with you,” said Dustin LaFont, founder of Front Yard Bikes.
A few kids also cut grass in the surrounding area.
LaFont says they have service projects year round.
