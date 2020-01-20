Spanish Town flamingos land at City Park lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although Twelfth Night officially signals the start of carnival season, in Baton Rouge, the feeling of Mardi Gras and the plethora of parades to come truly feels right around the corner when the majestic pink flamingos of the Spanish Town krewe make their annual appearance.
The flock of wooden birds littered the City Park lakes on Monday morning, Jan. 20.
Floats will roll for the 40th annual Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 22 at noon.
Dignitaries this year are King Scot McDavitt, Queen Linda White, and Grand Marshal Jason Broussard.
The theme for this year’s parade is Hiney Sight is 2020.
