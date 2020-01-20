Police respond to OLOL after someone reportedly shot at other location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are responding to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after someone was reportedly shot at another location and arrived at the hospital.
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. Police are trying to determine where the shooting happened and other details surrounding the situation. It’s unclear what condition the shooting victim is currently in.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
