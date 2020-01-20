Nah, fam: Louisville basketball ‘Gat the W’ against Duke

“Get the Gat” is an LSU thing. If it weren’t for LSU safety Grant Delpit’s tweet in December, which has amassed over 1.4 million views, 15,000 retweets, and almost 50,000 likes, it wouldn’t be a thing at all. There wouldn’t be a #GetTheGat challenge, nobody would’ve written it on their eye black or their signs at GameDay, no one would’ve uttered the phrase “get the nat."