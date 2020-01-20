NAACP hosts peace march to honor lives lost to violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures outside were a little cool on Monday, but that didn't stop the celebrations in Baton Rouge to honor Dr. King on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Community members began the morning with a peace march, which started at Star Hill Baptist Church.
The march was hosted by the NAACP Baton Rouge Branch and led by families of those who lost loved ones to violence.
The two-mile march ended at a block party hosted by the Walls Project of Baton Rouge, where the mothers of those killed by violence took the stage.
“We need to put the guns down because guess what? Today, it’s my son, tomorrow it could be yours so we need you guys to put the guns down,” said one of the mothers who spoke at the event. “Let’s start loving each other more. That’s what today is about. Love.”
The organization is wanting to help out any parents out there who have lost loved ones to violence.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.