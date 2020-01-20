Man killed in shooting on West Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night has died, according to an update from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD).
On Sunday, Jan. 19 at around 9:30 p.m., paramedics were called to a shooting scene in the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive.
BRPD said Reginald Thomas, 38, was transported in critical condition from the scene. On Monday, police provided an updated saying Thomas died from his injuries.
The motive and suspect are not known at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
