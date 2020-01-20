Man booked after 33 dogs found living in ‘horrid’ conditions

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies charged Thomas West, 50, with 33 counts of animal cruelty after 33 dogs were discovered at his residence living in “horrid” conditions. One of the dogs was dead, investigators said.
Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home on Martin Road Sunday, Jan. 19. Representatives from Cara’s House animal shelter were also present to remove the dogs from the residence and provide treatment.
West was booked into Ascension Parish Jail.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.