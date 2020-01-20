JPSO investigating death of 16-year-old while in custody

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old who died while in custody Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies responded to a home in the 8800 block of Veterans Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. after call stating that a man was attacking another man inside of a business. When deputies arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with multiple bite wounds, including some in his face, and some abrasions.
JPSO deputies arrested the victim’s 16-year-old son at the scene.
During the arrest, deputies say the teen continued to be violent and bit one of the deputies. Then, the suspect suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The deputy was also treated for his bite wound.
JPSO is continuing to investigate the incident.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Tuesday to determine the official cause of death of the teen.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.