FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter returning; light freeze Tuesday
By Diane Deaton | January 20, 2020 at 5:19 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 5:19 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s all about the temperatures and the return of winter to southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

Clear skies out-the-door this holiday Monday with temps starting out in the mid-to-upper 30°s. Even with lots of sunshine and only light northerly winds, temperatures will only warm up into the lower 50°s.

Prepare for a cold night and a light freeze Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20°s and lower 30°s.

Tuesday will remain sunny and unseasonably chilly with a high of 51°.

