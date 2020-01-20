FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter returning; light freeze Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s all about the temperatures and the return of winter to southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
Clear skies out-the-door this holiday Monday with temps starting out in the mid-to-upper 30°s. Even with lots of sunshine and only light northerly winds, temperatures will only warm up into the lower 50°s.
Prepare for a cold night and a light freeze Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20°s and lower 30°s.
Tuesday will remain sunny and unseasonably chilly with a high of 51°.
