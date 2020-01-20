FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light freeze expected Tuesday morning; area under Freeze Warning

A Freeze Warning is in effect from Monday at 9 p.m. through Tuesday at 9 a.m. (Source: WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow | January 20, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 3:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A light freeze is expected across the WAFB viewing area Tuesday morning. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s to right at freezing. Freeze duration will range between four to nine hours, with a longer duration expected north and east of Baton Rouge.

Low temps for Tuesday
Low temps for Tuesday (Source: WAFB)

Check in on people without reliable heat, bring in any outdoor pets, and cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation. This freeze won’t be an issue for pipes though. The cold air will hang around for another day or two as we see highs once again only climb into the low to mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Tips for how to handle a freeze
Tips for how to handle a freeze (Source: WAFB)

Another light freeze appears possible Wednesday, especially for areas north and east of metro Baton Rouge.

Temperatures will start to see a drastic warm up into Thursday as our next storm system quickly approaches. An area of low pressure will move overhead Thursday afternoon and evening, delivering widespread showers and even a few t-storms. One or two storms could be strong to severe. Rainfall amounts appear manageable with most receiving around 1″.

We keep a quiet and comfortable weather pattern in place for the last weekend in January.

The middle of the following work week could have more storms as another system moves through. Right now, long range models indicate this storm system could have stronger weather to contend with than Thursday’s system.

10-day forecast
10-day forecast (Source: WAFB)

