FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of frost and a few light freezes upcoming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clear skies and light winds will create optimal radiational cooling into Monday morning.
A brief, light freeze will be possible for areas north and east of Baton Rouge Monday morning. Other areas could see some patch frost early.
Temperatures will remain chilly throughout the day, so if you are planning on attending any MLK Day festivities it will be best to bundle up. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the low 50s.
Just about all of the WAFB viewing area is likely to see a light freeze Monday night into Tuesday morning. Freeze duration will range from 9 hours north to about 4 hours south of BR.
Check on people without reliable heat, bring in outdoor pets, and bring in or cover sensitive plants.
Another brief, light freeze will be possible Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon winds will begin to shift from the south allowing for a steady warming trend into Thursday.
On Thursday our next storm system arrives. Showers and t-storms will become likely by afternoon and evening Thursday. There is a potential for one or two strong storms and maybe some periods of heavy rain.
A few showers will linger into early Friday morning, but conditions will dry out in time for the last weekend in January. Temperatures will be fairly comfortable for late January to end the week and for the start of the next week.
Another storm system looks like it could impact the local area by the end of our exclusive 10-day forecast.
