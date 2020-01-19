More LSU students crowned champions after Esports team dominates tournament in New York

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU’s competitive gaming team is bringing home medals after winning the Electronic Gaming Federation (EGF) Power Five Esports Invitational in New York.
The tournament consisted of different collegiate teams competing in rounds of Rocket League, a multi-player vehicular soccer video game. Players use rocket-powered vehicles to hit a ball into their opponent’s goal and score points over the course of a match.
Get a preview of the game by clicking the link here.
LSU previously held a qualifier in November of 2019 to select a three-student team. The team competed in four weeks of preliminary matches before earning a spot in the final match. Other participating schools included Florida State University, University of Illinois, Ole Miss, Washington State University, and more.
The tournament served as a precursor to the 2020 EGFC League Season One, which kicks off on February 1, culminating in the final teams joining for the EGFC National Championship held in April 2020.
By 2022, the growth of esports from a competition and viewer standpoint is expected to exceed 300 million participants, according to EGF.
