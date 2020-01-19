LSU Tiger fans celebrate championship win at parade.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was not a dull moment as Tiger fans celebrated the team’s College Football Playoff National Championship win at a parade held Saturday, Jan. 18.
“It may never happen again in my lifetime, so I had to be a part of it,” said Michael Moreau, LSU Alumnus and fan.
“All I can say is go Tigers and we’re so proud of our student-athletes,” said Lisa Ledet, LSU fan.
Fans were greeted by players and coaches as parade floats were driven through campus.
"We absolutely love them. I’m an LSU alum and so is my husband so we love them,” said Jessica Alonzo, LSU fan.
“This parade gets rid of any type of bad feelings so it’s a good day,” said Moreau.
Most fans said they would not miss celebrating with the tigers for anything.
“We weren’t able to go to the game, we were out of town. But this is wonderful. So, we came home,” said Ledet.
