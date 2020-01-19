FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps take a nosedive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures have taken a bit of a nosedive.
We will continue to see below-normal temperatures through much of the week. Afternoon highs Sunday won’t warm much staying in the mid 50°s under clearing skies. Winds will remain breezy, adding a definite chill to the air.
We come close to a light freeze Monday morning for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you are out early you may notice some patchy frost.
Afternoon highs on our holiday Monday will struggle to reach the low 50°s. Definitely grab the jackets and keep them ready for back to school and work Tuesday. A light freeze is expected Tuesday morning.
Check on people without reliable heat, bring in the pets, and cover the sensitive plants. This won’t be a freeze to cause pipe issues.
Another light freeze looks possible Wednesday mornings for areas north and east of Baton Rouge. Temperatures will warm up some beginning Thursday as our next storm system approaches.
Early indications show some potential for a few strong, maybe even severe, thunderstorms. Long-range models don’t agree on timing as of yet with Thursday being wetter according to the European model while the GFS model delays the heaviest activity until Friday. Regardless of timing, both models show a somewhat strong storm system. The weather is expected to be dry by the time we move into the last weekend of January.
Temperatures will trend comfortable for the beginning of the following week.
