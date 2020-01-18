FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Headed into Sunday, the story will be the arrival of much colder weather.
Morning temperatures will start out in the low to mid-40s, but a stiff northerly breeze will result in many of us seeing wind chill values in the 30s by the time we wake up.
The cooler temps and drier weather are welcomed news for runners taking part in the half and full marathons in the Louisiana Marathon on Sunday. The only complaint might be breezy to sometimes windy conditions.
And, while Sunday may start out with some clouds early, sunshine should quickly return, but highs will only reach the mid-50s.
Chilly weather will continue for the first half of the upcoming week, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Morning temps will start out in the 30s, slowly climb into the upper 40s by lunchtime, and only reach the low 50s by afternoon. But plenty of sunshine and dry weather should overall be good news for any events on Monday.
Light freezes are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with highs still only reaching the low to mid-50s.
Temperatures will moderate to more seasonable levels by the end of the week, with some rain also back in the forecast by Thursday and Friday.
