Burrow on NFL Draft: ‘Whoever wants to pay me money’

(WAFB) - With a historic 2019 season of collegiate football behind him and a national championship trophy staring back at him next to his Heisman and O’Brien awards, LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow has his eyes set on the next big thing: the 2020 NFL Draft.
Burrow is expected to go as the first-overall pick to a QB-hungry Cincinnati Bengals team in Burrow's home state of Ohio, about three hours from where he grew up.
With the opportunity to go at No. 1 to an organization desperate for a shot in the arm, that means Louisiana’s adopted son can’t bother himself with the Senior Bowl. On Saturday, the bowl’s executive director Jim Nagy tweeted out that Burrow has decided to forgo the Senior Bowl to spend time with his family.
When the team visited the White House, the topic of the Bengals came up.
Josh Wingrove, White House reporter for Bloomberg, laid out the brief exchange:
Wingrove asked Burrow if he wants to play for the Bengals.
"Whoever wants to pay me money to play the game of football, I'll play for 'em, it doesn't matter to me," Burrow fired back.
Burrow finished the 2019 NCAA season having completed 402 of 527 pass attempts for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. The stats are good enough to earn him a 202.0 passer rating.
Currently under center for the Bengals, who finished the 2019 season 2-14, is the 2011 second-rounder out of TCU, Andy Dalton. Dalton finished with 314 completions on 528 tries for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. His passer rating fell to 78.3, the lowest of his professional career in a single season.
