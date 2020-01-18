Win a coveted life-size Coach O cutout by telling Raising Cane’s why you love the Tigers

(WAFB) - Tigers fans have a chance to win a life-size cardboard cutout of Coach Ed Orgeron.
Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves posted several videos to his personal twitter account showing several alleged thefts of the cutouts.
In his latest post, Graves says he’ll be giving out three cutouts. Participants are asked to like the page, tag a friend, and comment why they love Coach O.
A winner will be announced on January 24, according to the post.
Coach Orgeron has served as the spokesperson for the Baton Rouge-based restaurant company for the past three football seasons. The partnership, which began in 2017, features Coach Orgeron in Raising Cane’s commercials, billboards, social media and more. This season featured Coach O’s Tailgate Tips which included him enjoying his favorite Cane’s side item in “slaw motion.”
