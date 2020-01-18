LSU Tigers celebrate national championship win with parade, fanfare

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team celebrated with the Baton Rouge community with a parade and much fanfare after the team’s national championship game win.
The team rolled out in parade on LSU campus on Saturday, Ja. 18, before entering the PMAC for other LSU festivities.
The football team celebrated its fourth national title in school history by defeating Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The festivities were on LSU’s campus Saturday, Jan. 18. The parade started at 11 a.m. at the School of Music, and rolled through LSU’s campus and ended at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).
Fans spent morning tailgating and cheering on their team along the parade route.
Players and Coach O tossed beads to fans as they rode along the parade route. The band, cheerleaders, former LSU players, and dignitaries also participated in the parade day festivities.
Head Coach Ed Orgeron gave a heartfelt speech to a crowd of cheering fans inside the PMAC during the trophy presentation. He thanked his staff for all the hard work the team put in.
“That is the very best team in the world right there,” he said about his staff. “One team. One heartbeat.”
Orgeron also thanked the LSU fans, also calling them the “best fans in the world.”
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome presented the entire LSU football team with a key to the city for the win at that celebration. Governor John Bel Edwards also spoke and made remarks about the team’s success and Coach O’s leadership.
