LSU gymnastics edges Auburn

LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 17, 2020 at 10:10 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 10:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU gymnastics edged No. 20 Auburn in an SEC matchup Friday night at the PMAC.

LSU (3-0, 2-0 SEC) came away with the 196.575-196.275 win over Auburn (1-1, 1-1 SEC).

Freshman Kiya Johnson claimed her second all-around title with a career-high 39.600. Her 9.975 on floor was also a career-high and secured the win for LSU.

Sarah Edwards scored a 9.950 on vault to lead LSU. It was her first vault title. Kennedi Edney led LSU with a 9.900 on bars. LSU suffered two faults on beam but managed a 48.525 behind a pair of 9.900 scores by Edney and Kiya Johnson.

