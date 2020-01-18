Going to the LSU parade? You might get some rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passing scattered showers will remain in the late morning and early afternoon forecast Saturday. That means bring the rain gear for LSU Championship Celebration and Louisiana Marathon festivities.
The good news is that rains that do occur should be fairly light in nature and we don’t anticipate lightning being a factor.
Based on short-range, high-resolution forecast models, two possible brief waves of rain can be expected between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Again, rain activity should be brief and light in nature, so don’t let that keep you from keeping outdoor plans early today.
