FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On and off showers expected Saturday, followed by drop in temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It comes as no surprise; there’s lots of attention on Saturday’s forecast as we’ve got two big events in the Red Stick: the championship parade and celebration on the LSU campus from mid-morning into the early afternoon, plus the first day of the Louisiana Marathon. Rain is a big part of the Saturday forecast as a cold front will sweep from northwest to southeast across Louisiana through the day.
Isolated showers will start forming overnight, with scattered showers expected by Saturday’s daybreak. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the night and could actually rise a couple of degrees during the early morning.
Plan for on and off showers along with a few rumbles of thunder Saturday. However, the Storm Team is not expecting any active or severe storms and it won’t be an all-day rain. As the Storm Team has been saying for several days now, rain is likely for your neighborhood, but most WAFB communities can expect to receive less than 0.25″ of rain for the day. In addition, temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s Saturday afternoon.
So don’t change your Saturday plans, just have the rain gear handy regardless of what you’re planning to do for the day and go on out and enjoy. Another reminder: the Red Stick Farmers Market will be open downtown too.
All of the rain will be gone before sunrise Sunday with skies clearing through Sunday morning and into the afternoon. Yet even with the sunshine, Sunday will be about 20° cooler than Saturday and it will be a bit breezy too. Expect morning lows Sunday in the 40s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.
The region stays dry from Monday through Wednesday. Highs all three days will be in the low to mid 50s with morning lows in the 30s. Community activities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 20) will be under sunny skies, but just be ready for a cool afternoon in the mid 50s. That will be followed by a potential light freeze Tuesday morning and another possible light freeze or frost Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will moderate during the second half of next week, with highs returning to the 60s. Rain returns to the First Alert Forecast Thursday and Friday.
