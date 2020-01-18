FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On and off showers expected Saturday, followed by drop in temps

Plan for on and off showers along with a few rumbles of thunder Saturday. However, the Storm Team is not expecting any active or severe storms and it won’t be an all-day rain. As the Storm Team has been saying for several days now, rain is likely for your neighborhood, but most WAFB communities can expect to receive less than 0.25″ of rain for the day. In addition, temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s Saturday afternoon.