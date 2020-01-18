FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front to bring rain and colder temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will be working through the area today.
Scattered rain showers will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours. Rain becomes more likely Saturday evening as the cold front moves overhead. We can’t totally rule out a stray thunderstorm or two, but severe weather is not expected.
Rainfall totals will average less than 0.25″ for most.
After the cold front passes, temperatures will trend much colder for the start of the new week. Sunday morning’s low temperature will be almost 25 degrees colder than Saturday morning.
Sunday afternoon temperatures will be similarly 20 to 25 degrees colder than Saturday. You’ll need the winter coats into the start of the work/school week. Temperatures will stay 5 to 10 degrees below normal through Wednesday.
A brief light freeze is expected Tuesday morning and could be possible Wednesday morning as well. The freeze won’t be an issue for pipes but protect people, pets and plants.
The next storm system looks to arrive Thursday into Friday. Long-range models have some differences as to strength and timing. For now, the forecast uses a blend of the models bringing the highest rain chances into Friday morning. A slight cool down occurs into the following weekend with dry weather expected to prevail.
