Arrest warrant rescinded for Odell Beckham Jr. in rear-slapping incident

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An arrest warrant issued by the NOPD for Odell Beckham Jr. regarding a battery charge has been rescinded, according to Beckham’s attorney David Davillier.
Davillier issued a statement saying, “The arrest warrant stemming from the postgame locker room celebration at the Superdome on January 13, 2020, has been recalled; there is no warrant outstanding for the arrest of Odell Beckham, Jr. The security officer involved does not wish to pursue charges in this matter. This legal matter has been resolved.”
The incident was captured on video and posted to Twitter. The NFL wide receiver is wanted for slapping a security guard in the National Championship locker room Monday night.
In the video, it appears that Beckham slaps a security guard on his backside while the security guard is checking on another player after a complaint was made about players smoking cigars in the victorious locker room.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.