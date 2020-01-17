75-year-old man accused of molestation of 6-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 75-year-old man is now behind bars after allegedly molesting a 6-year-old girl.
The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were contacted by the victim’s mother, who claims on Dec. 23, 2019, her 6-year-old daughter went to a friend’s house in the neighborhood when she was molested.
The mother says when she picked up her daughter, she asked what she had been doing, to which she replied she was getting a massage from the man, identified as Joseph Lively, 75.
The mother asked the daughter to describe the massage. The victim claims Lively massaged her entire body, including her “privates.”
A forensic interview was set up with the victim. She reportedly described to interviewers getting a massage from Lively and him touching her chest and putting his hand down her pants. She says she did not like it and got up to leave the room when he did it.
EBRSO says deputies tried to contact Lively at his home and that he refused to cooperate with the investigation. Lively was arrested Thursday, Jan. 16 and charged with molestation of a juvenile.
