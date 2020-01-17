Orleans city council approves 2020 Mardi Gras schedule, route changes also discussed

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The 2020 Mardi Gras parade schedule is officially set. City council approved the schedule on Jan. 16, but it will include some route changes.
Council members wasted little time today approving the schedule for the 2020 Carnival season, although the recent hard rock hotel collapse will likely force a few changeups.
Two blocks of Canal Street remain blocked off due to the collapse meaning the Krewes of Endymion and Zulu will have to adjust their routes.
After making one parade route change to end at the Convention Center instead of the Superdome due to upcoming renovations.
The Krewe of Endymion is looking at yet another possible change to go around the Hard Rock collapse. Although the new official route has not yet been finalized.
Even though it will be a slight inconvenience, President Dan Kelly says he still expects everything to run smoothly.
Councilmember at large Helena Moreno spoke at the meeting.
“Ok members this is an easy one, it does exactly what the clerk just said, it sets the parade schedule for the new season,” Moreno said. “So, I will make a motion to approve and it's been seconded by council member Guirusso. all in favor say eye."
“All will be good, all will be fine. We'll still start in mid-city go down Canal to a certain extent then make adjustments from there,” Endymion president Dan Kelly said. “We'll do everything in our power to make Endymion as its always been."
According to the city council list, the Krewe of Oshun is the first to roll on the uptown route on Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
