Matthew Naquin to serve 2.5 years in prison after LSU hazing death conviction

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge sentenced Matthew Naquin, the former LSU student found guilty of negligent homicide in the 2017 hazing death, was sentenced to serve two and a half years in prison.
During a court hearing on Jan. 17, Naquin revoked his appeal bond and went to serve his sentence in exchange for the dismissal of his obstruction of justice charges. He was sentenced to five years in prison with two and a half years suspended. He will serve two and a half years of that sentence.
Naquil was convicted in the death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver by a six-person jury on July 17, 2019.
Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died from alcohol poisoning in September of 2017 after a hazing ritual called “Bible Study,” in which Phi Delta Theta pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they wrongly answered questions about the fraternity.
Phi Delta Theta, the fraternity involved in the case, has been banned from LSU’s campus until at least 2033.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.