LSU WBB mounts comeback but falls short against No. 10 Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to pull within three points of No. 10 Mississippi State, but in the end, came up just short.
The Lady Tigers (13-4, 3-2 SEC) fell 64-60 to the Bulldogs (16-2, 4-0 SEC) in Starkville.
Ayana Mitchell finished with a double-double to lead LSU in scoring. She scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds. Khayla Pointer added 14 points. Faustine Aifuwa also had a double-double, scoring 10 points and snatching 12 boards.
After trailing 55-42 at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 18-9 in the fourth.
