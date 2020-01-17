Ingram drops career-high 49 as Pelicans outlast Jazz in OT

New Orleans Pelicans (Source: New Orleans Pelicans)
By Josh Auzenne | January 16, 2020 at 11:34 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 11:34 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Brandon Ingram finished with a career-high 49 points as the Pelicans ended the Jazz’s 10-game win streak Thursday night.

New Orleans (16-26) came away with the 138-132 win over Utah in overtime.

HIGHLIGHTS AND POST-GAME COMMENTS

Ingram also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Derrick Favors finished with a double-double for the Pels, scoring 21 points and coming down with 11 rebounds. He also had three blocks, three assists, and two steals.

E’Twaun Moore chipped in 16 points.

