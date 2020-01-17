FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and cloudy Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have no fog to deal with on this Friday morning and that’s good news as we wrap up another work week.
The FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is quiet and temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s.
You won’t need an umbrella today, but you will likely need it tomorrow. In the meantime, expect generally cloudy skies today, light winds and a bit cooler – a high in the upper 60s.
Overnight, showers will begin with a low in the lower 60s.
For Saturday, it looks as if that will be the “rain-day” of the weekend. We’ll have 60 percent coverage of showers and perhaps an isolated storm (but NO overall severe weather) as well as a high of 75 degrees.
Then, turning much cooler for your Sunday – clearing skies, breezy northerly winds and a high of only 55 degrees.
