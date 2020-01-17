BESE begins process to find new state superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Superintendent John White provided a formal resignation letter to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) on Jan. 8. A work group, which will consist of of four BESE members, was approved during a board meeting to handle the process of selecting a new superintendent. They will report their plans to the board and public by the end of January.
“I have no doubt that the search committee will be efficient, transparent, and swift with having the planning process in place by January 20. That’s what we’re asking of them,” said Sandy Holloway, board president.
Holloway says she’s confident they will select a superintendent who will uphold their current educational values.
“The sound out there is that we want to continue with the process and accomplishments that we have now and to build upon that to make sure that Louisiana is standing in the right path for our students with greater success,” said Holloway.
Distict 7 board member, Holly Boffy, spoke about White’s impact during his tenure.
“We have more students now than ever that are graduating and ready for college and careers, and also, have the dollars they need to help them go into the next level of school. Superintendent White has been a visionary to help put that in place,” said Boffy.
White will continue his role through the beginning of March.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.