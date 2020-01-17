BBB: Be wary of scams while donating after fires in Australia

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about scams when it comes to donating after a crisis, such as the brush fires in Australia. (Source: WAFB)
By Lester Duhé | January 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 8:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CBS News is reporting that nearly 28 million acres have burned because of bush fires across Australia; that covers an area almost the size of Louisiana.

Now, a new method of trying to help is popping up around the capital city.

People in Baton Rouge have probably seen new digital billboards across the Red Stick encouraging people to help Australia, along with a link for where to donate, but there are some warning signs one should look for before donating to any charity.

One Baton Rouge organization already has boots on the ground in Australia trying to help.

