Will it rain on LSU’s parade?

Right now the First Alert Storm Team feels as though rains will be scattered in nature through festivities on LSU’s campus. We do not expect an all day rain, but possibly a few waves of rain moving over a given location off and on through the day. Rainfall amounts will be manageable especially through the first part of Saturday. Most will receive less than 1″ from this next storm system. Bottom line is pack the poncho if you plan on attending the National Championship Celebration festivities, and check back with the First Alert Storm Team over the next day and a half as we continue to fine tune the forecast.