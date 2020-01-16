Will it rain on LSU’s parade?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s celebration for winning the National Championship title is probably going to a wet one. The challenge remains predicting exact timing of rains.
SETUP:
The current moist weather pattern will remain. An Arctic cold front will be moving down from the north sometime on Saturday, Jan. 18. Exact timing of when this front moves overhead differs based on the weather model you view. That brings about the biggest challenge: trying to forecast when the most widespread and heaviest rains will arrive into the metro Baton Rouge area. Rains will be most widespread and heaviest right along the front.
STORM POTENTIAL:
As of right now the risk for severe weather is pretty much 0%. But the First Alert Storm team won’t totally rule out a few “garden variety” t-storms. Main concern from any storm would be lightning.
EXPECTATIONS AS OF NOW:
Right now the First Alert Storm Team feels as though rains will be scattered in nature through festivities on LSU’s campus. We do not expect an all day rain, but possibly a few waves of rain moving over a given location off and on through the day. Rainfall amounts will be manageable especially through the first part of Saturday. Most will receive less than 1″ from this next storm system. Bottom line is pack the poncho if you plan on attending the National Championship Celebration festivities, and check back with the First Alert Storm Team over the next day and a half as we continue to fine tune the forecast.
Below are the three different potential scenarios for Saturday’s forecast.
