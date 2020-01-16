Watson teen arrested in Alabama on drugs, weapon charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Police in Auburn arrested Skylar Long, 19, after allegedly finding him in possession of drugs and a stolen firearm Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The arrest report states officers observed Long asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped along the roadway in the 100 block of Shell Toomer Pkwy.
Officers allegedly discovered a stolen firearm, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle. Long was booked into Lee County Jail for charges of receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol without a permit. Long was given a $6,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.