WANTED: Man wanted for punching woman during domestic dispute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic abuse charges.
Trayneil Gaines, 24, is wanted charges of second-degree battery, battery/domestic abuse with child endangerment and possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies.
Investigators believe Gaines punched a woman in the mouth and jaw during an altercation in front of her child.
The victim suffered a broken tooth as a result of the incident. Gaines attempted to retrieve his firearm, but the victim gained access to it first. Gaines ran from the scene before officers arrived.
Gaines is described as 6,′ and weighing 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on Gaines’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
